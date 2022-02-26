Home / India News / Election Commission makes seizures worth over 1k-cr in 5 poll-bound states
Election Commission makes seizures worth over 1k-cr in 5 poll-bound states

Election Commission of India building. (HTfile photo)
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

With the Election Commission stepping up vigil, more than 1,000 crore worth of cash, drugs, liquor and freebies have been seized so far in the ongoing assembly polls in five states, a nearly four-fold increase in such seizures over the previous round of elections in 2017.

According to a statement from the poll panel, Punjab topped the chart with total seizures amounting to 510.91 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh ( 307.92 crore), Manipur ( 167.83 crore), Uttarakhand ( 18.81 crore) and Goa ( 12.73 crore).

The total seizure in the five states was over 1,018 crore, a nearly four-fold increase over the total seizure of 299.84 crore made during the 2017 assembly elections in these states.

In the five states, the total cash seizure amounted to 140.29 crore, while more than 82 lakh litres of liquor, valued at 99.84 crore, was also confiscated.

Drugs worth 569.52 crore, precious metals worth 115.054 crore and freebies worth 93.5 crore were also seized.

“Apart from above mentioned seizure figures, the Commission’s visit galvanised enforcement authorities as the agencies seized drugs worth 109 crore in Punjab and more than eight lakh litres of liquor in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the elections,” the commission said in the statement.

The commission further said it had strengthened monitoring of expenditure in the run-up to the elections in the five states through a multi-pronged strategy. 

