Election Commission orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

The Election Commission removed poll-bound Maharashtra's DGP Rashmi Shukla on Monday, days after the Congress alleged that the IPS officer had a "clear bias" against the opposition. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)

In a letter last month, the Congress also accused the senior IPS officer of illegal "phone tapping".

The Election Commission ordered the state's chief secretary to hand over DGP Rashmi Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS office in the Maharashtra cadre, reported ANI.

Last month, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting the removal of the IPS officer as the state's police chief,

In the letter, Patole accused DGP Shukla of displaying a "clear bias" against opposition parties in the state, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP).

"Kindly refer to our previous letters dated 24th September 2024 and 4th October 2024 concerning the removal of Rashmi Shukla from the post of Director General of Police, Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reiterated this request during a briefing with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 27th September 2024," the letter read.

He claimed Shukla was accused of illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders when she was the Pune police commissioner.

"This request has been repeatedly submitted through oral representations and press conferences. While the DGP of Jharkhand was removed immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, DGP Maharashtra was exempted. Over the past 20 days, political violence against opposition parties has significantly escalated, with a notable deterioration in the law and order situation. She has shown a clear bias against the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP), as evidenced by her previous record of illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders while serving as Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID)," he had written in the letter.