Election Commission reviews West Bengal poll preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Friday said West Bengal was an “emotional state” and the Commission would step in during the coming Lok Sabha election if the emotions were “channelised”.

The full bench of the Election Commission which is here to review poll preparedness, had in-depth interactions with concerned officials to ensure that people are not forcefully prevented from voting in the state, he said.

“West Bengal is an emotional state. But if emotions are channelised in other channels (wrong practices during polls) we shall step in,” Arora told reporters.

On political parties requesting the EC to deploy special general and police observers in West Bengal, he said, “We (Commission) have taken stock of all the feedback that we got and will look into it when we return.” “In any case the deployment is done by police observers who are from outside the state. We will take whatever measures are needed to execute this,” he said.

Arora further said that strict action would be initiated against officers on election duty if they are found guilty of having “malafide” intentions while executing their duties.

“The district magistrates have to take all out steps and wherever they find adequate steps have not been taken, we (EC) will take necessary action,” the CEC said.

