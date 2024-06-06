Election results 2024: Only 6 lakh votes separated BJP from 272-seat mark, study finds | Key points

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its third successive government at the Centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to take oath on June 8 for his third consecutive term in the top post. However, with 240 seats in the 543-member House, the saffron party missed out on what would have been a hattrick of single-party majority for the JP Nadda-led outfit. PM Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 for what will be his thid successive term (HT Photo)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 Lok Sabha seats, 21 more than the majority mark (272).

According to a post-poll study, the BJP fell short of winning 272 seats on its own by only a little over six votes. It secured total 23.59 crore votes (36.6% vote share), up from 22.9 crore (37.3%) five years ago.

Here's what the study found:

(1.) The BJP would have bagged 272 seats with 609,639 additional votes. These are spread across 32 seats in various states and Union territories; on these seats, BJP candidates came second to the winners by a very thin margin.

(2.) For instance, on the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP was defeated by only 2509 votes, the study said. The party saw similar narrow defeats in Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh; 2629 margin), Salempur (Uttar Pradesh; 3573), Dhule (Maharashtra; 3831), Dhaurahra (Uttar Pradesh; 4449), Daman and Diu (Daman and Diu; 6225), Arambagh (West Bengal; 6399) and Beed (Maharashtra; 6553).

(3.) The higher margins within these narrow losses were recorded in 16 constituencies, from 20,942 in Ludhiana (Punjab) to the highest 34,329 in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri.

(4.) The BJP retained as many as 168 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) on their respective seats, of whom 111 (66%) got re-elected.

(5.) On the other hand, the seats (132) on which the sitting MPs were not repeated, the party retained 95 (72%) constituencies. Overall, it fielded 441 candidates.