‘Elements from across border trying to foment trouble, disturb peace’: J-K DGP

Citing examples of three encounters in the Jammu region, J&K Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that elements across the border are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace in the Union Territory by pushing militants.

For the past many days, Singh has been reviewing the security situation in the Union territory and held several review meetings in different parts of J&K. These meetings were attended by top security officers of the areas where these meetings were held. This year so far, forces have killed more than 100 terrorists in various encounters.

The latest review meeting was held on Thursday at Shopian district in south Kashmir which is considered one of the most sensitive districts in South Kashmir.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP impressed upon the officers, to continue to put in the best efforts not only to maintain peace and order in Jammu Kashmir but also to ensure that the dividends of a peaceful environment are further consolidated. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security forces, have contributed in a big way in building the current conducive security scenario and would not allow enemies of peace and people to disturb it.”

Singh cited the examples of Manjakot, Thana Mandi and Nowshera encounters in Jammu and said that elements across the border are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace in the UT by pushing terrorists in J&K. He said that the peaceful atmosphere has been achieved after a lot of sacrifices and hard work and we would not allow anybody to disturb it.

DGP said that the police must continue to deal strictly with elements involved in pushing the youth towards terrorism and directed the officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities.

“Forces should remain more vigilant in view of increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the International Border and Line of Control so that nefarious designs of anti-peace elements are foiled,” he said.

Singh said that many successful operations on the borders have not only thwarted infiltration bids considerably but also killed many infiltrating elements. He told the officers to intensify operations against those involved in the Narco trade.

He said that Pak sponsored elements are trying hard to spread false and fabricated stories and propaganda by circulating some old videos and warned that strong action will be taken against the elements involved in these activities.

The DGP was briefed by the officers regarding the security measures put in place and operations underway.