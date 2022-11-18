Home / India News / Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde

india news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 11:56 AM IST

The court, however, stayed the operation of its bail order for a week to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to challenge the same in Supreme Court.

Dr Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.
Dr Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.
ByHT News Desk

The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case. The court, however, stayed the operation of its order for a week to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to challenge the same in the Supreme Court. This means that Teltumbde, who has been in jail since his arrest in the case in April 2020, will not be able to walk out of jail till then.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav allowed the bail plea on a surety of 1 lakh.

Teltumbde is the third accused in the case to be granted bail after Poet Varavara Rao -- who is out on a medical bail -- and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who is out on regular bail.

The Elgar case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, according to police, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. One person was killed and several others were injured in the violence.

Over a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused in the case initially probed by the Pune police before it was taken over by the NIA.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
anand teltumbde elgar parishad case
anand teltumbde elgar parishad case

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out