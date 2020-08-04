Elgar Parishad case: NIA court extends Hany Babu’s custody till Aug 7

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:16 IST

The special National Investigation (NIA) court on Tuesday extended the custody of Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil (54), an associate professor in the department of English with the Delhi University (DU) and accused in the Elgar Parishad/ Bhima Koregaon case, to the central probe agency until August 7 (Friday).

The NIA claimed that Tharayil was in touch with those connected to Manipur-based insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party –Military Council (KCP – MC), a banned outfit.

The special public prosecutor Prakash, while seeking his custody, made several revelations about his links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist.

He was arrested by the NIA on July 28 in connection with the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case.

He has been remanded to NIA custody for further investigation.

On Tuesday, as his custody ended, the agency produced him before the special court and sought his further custody.

“During the investigation, it is revealed that the accused was in contact with one Paikhomba Meitei, secretary, information and publicity, military affairs, KCP (MC), an organisation banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amended Act, 2019.”

The agency told the court that the data recovered from the DU academician showed that Meithei had shared the interview with the former general secretary of CPI (Maoist), Muppala Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapathi.

The agency also claimed that the accused was actively involved in raising funds to help the Maoist rebels for their release from prisons.

“The accused, along with the arrested accused, was involved in highlighting the issue of arrest and subsequent conviction of GN Saibaba, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his links with the CPI (Maoist),” the agency told the court.

The agency claimed that the accused was using various social media accounts for communication with other co-accused persons, suspects as well as other members and Maoist sympathisers.

“During the investigation of the present case about 1.26 lakhs of e-mail were recovered from the accused’s e-mail ID, which is under the process of scrutiny,” the agency claimed.

The plea was opposed by his lawyer Susan Abraham, along with advocate Nilesh Ukey, on the grounds that the accused has co-operated with the NIA.

The special court did not accept the objection and extended Tharayil’s custody to NIA until Friday (August 7).