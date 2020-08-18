e-paper
Home / India News / Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes bail pleas of Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes bail pleas of Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao

After hearing arguments from the NIA, the HC, however, directed the state prison authorities to permit Rao’s family members to contact him through video call and directed the Maharashtra government to submit the latest health report of the Bharadwaj.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 04:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Eighty one-year-old Varavara Rao has been undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Eighty one-year-old Varavara Rao has been undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. (AP File Photo)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed the bail pleas of activist Sudha Bharadwaj and poet-activist Varavara Rao , arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, in the Bombay High Court.

Eighty one-year-old Rao has been undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in the city since July 16 after he tested positive for coronavirus. 

Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh reminded the court that Rao had been denied bail on merit on previous occasions by the HC. He added that “this was a case in which the petitioner was involved in anti-national activities.” “He (Rao) was shifted from JJ Hospital to Nanavati Hospital, one of the best super speciality hospitals in the city, at the family’s request. Jail authorities are taking best care in prisons.The NIA also said authorities at the Byculla prison, where Bharadwaj is lodged were capable of attending to her medical needs.

After hearing arguments from the NIA, the HC, however, directed the state prison authorities to permit Rao’s family members to contact him through video call and directed the Maharashtra government to submit the latest health report of the Bharadwaj.

