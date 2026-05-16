‘Emotionally shattered, under immense mental stress’: How NEET-UG paper leak took lives of these aspirants

Three students allegedly died by suicide after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination following a paper leak earlier this week. Over 22 lakh students were affected by the cancellation, many of whom spent years preparing for one of the country’s toughest competitive exams held on May 3. A re-examination is now scheduled for June 21.

The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21.(Representative image)

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For some aspirants, families say, the sudden cancellation and the stress that came with it became emotionally devastating.

Rajasthan student found dead in rented room

In Rajasthan’s Sikar, a NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide on Friday. Police said the student was living in a rented room in the city’s Jaldhari Nagar area with his two sisters while preparing for NEET for the last three years.

He allegedly hanged himself using his sister’s scarf while one sister was attending coaching classes and another was in the bathroom, according to officials. His elder sister later found him hanging and informed the landlord and police.

The student was a resident of Kanika ki Dhani village in Jhunjhunu district’s Gudha Gaudji area. His father told police that his son’s examination had gone well and the family expected him to score nearly 650 marks in NEET-UG 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the incident and said repeated paper leaks and exam cancellations were affecting students’ mental health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the incident and said repeated paper leaks and exam cancellations were affecting students’ mental health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘The cancellation left him emotionally shattered’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘The cancellation left him emotionally shattered’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. This was his third attempt at NEET, and according to his family, he was highly confident of clearing the examination this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. This was his third attempt at NEET, and according to his family, he was highly confident of clearing the examination this time. {{/usCountry}}

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Though police said no suicide note was recovered, family members linked his death to the stress caused after the exam cancellation.

His father said the student returned from the village shortly before the incident and was deeply disturbed. “He was under immense mental stress after the NEET exams were cancelled following reports of a paper leak,” he told reporters.

“This was his third attempt, and he was extremely confident of clearing the exam this time. The cancellation left him emotionally shattered.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the student had been pushed into depression and distress after the cancellation of the examination, as per PTI.

A delegation of SP leaders later met the family at their residence in Dharaura and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding ₹2 crore ex gratia compensation for the family. The memorandum also sought ₹50,000 as conveyance compensation for every NEET aspirant appearing for the re-examination and demanded the removal of ministers heading departments linked to NEET-UG 2026.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted strongly. “'No more competitive exams now'. These were the last words of 21-year-old from Lakhimpur Kheri. This child, appearing for NEET for the third time, broke down the moment the exam was cancelled,” Gandhi wrote on X.

“In Goa too, a NEET aspirant took his own life. These children didn't lose to the exams -- they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn't suicide -- it's murder by the system,” he added.

Delhi aspirant was hopeful of clearing exam

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In Delhi’s Azadpur area, a 20-year-old woman, who also was a NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Adarsh Nagar. Police said no suicide note was recovered, but her family believed she was upset after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled.

According to her twin sister, the young woman had been preparing for medical entrance examinations since completing Class 12 and had appeared multiple times for NEET.

“She wanted to be a doctor,” her sister told HT. “In her previous attempt, she was just short of four marks. This time, when she took the exam on May 3, she was very hopeful that she would clear the exam.”

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Her younger brother also said she was upset after hearing about the cancellation.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will now be held on June 21 and said the government is following a “zero tolerance” policy towards irregularities.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, help is available and support can make a difference. Please consider reaching out to a mental health professional or contacting a suicide prevention helpline. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With inputs from HT correspondents and PTI)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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