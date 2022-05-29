Home / India News / Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police
Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police

  • Jammu & Kashmir: The encounter was launched based on specific input from the Kulgam Police.
Published on May 29, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

An encounter was underway in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, police said on Sunday. 

The encounter was launched based on specific input from the Kulgam Police. “Police and security forces are on the job,” the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on its official Twitter handle. 

This is a developing story. 

(To be updated with further details.)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
