2 militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam; another encounter on in Pulwama

A soldier of the Indian Army and two CRPF personnel were injured and two militants were killed on Tuesday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as another gun battle was underway in Pulwama, officials said.

They said the army and state police launched a joint operation in Redwani area of Kulgam after information that two or three militants were holed up in a house.

An official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said two of the militants were killed in the operation. However, security forces have not confirmed the deaths.

Another gunfight between security forces and terrorists started in Hafoo of Pulwama’s Tral after the army and police launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said an exchange of fire is underway at Hafoo village.

The area was cordoned off by security forces on Tuesday morning after receiving input about the presence of militants there.

Last week, an army soldier, seven militants and a civilian killed in two encounters between security forces and militants in the state’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Sunday.

At least 29 people, including 19 militants, seven civilians and three security forces personnel, have been killed in the Kashmir Valley since November 15. Seventeen of these militants, most of them locals, have been killed by security forces in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts since Wednesday alone.

