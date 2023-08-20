News / India News / Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama

PTI |
Aug 20, 2023 10:34 PM IST

There were no reports of any casualty on either side.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Encounter started in Larrow-Parigam area of Pulwama.(HT File photo)
"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

