Encounter between security forces, militants underway in J-K’s Pulwama

An encounter is underway in Ratnipora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Officials said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in a house which has been encircled by the forces.

Locals said that around mid night, army and police launched a search and cordon operation in Ratnipora village which turned into an encounter.

Police spokesman has confirmed that an operation is underway in the Ratnipora village. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the area.

On Sunday, five local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar e Toiaba were killed in an encounter at Kilam village in neighbouring Kulgam district. Last week, a top Lashkar commander was killed in Chakoora village in Pulwama.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 09:24 IST