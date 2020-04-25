e-paper
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 07:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.
A pre-dawn encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

