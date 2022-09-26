Home / India News / Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two civilians, soldier injured

Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two civilians, soldier injured

Published on Sep 26, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Police said security forces had initially launched a cordon operation at Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there.

A search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Two civilians and one army soldier were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said all the three injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The encounter is underway.

Security forces had initially launched a cordon operation at Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he added.

    HT News Desk

jammu and kashmir
