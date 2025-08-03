Search
Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam day after two terrorists killed

The encounter, which started between the security forces and terrorists on Friday evening, resumed in Kulgam’s Akhal area on Sunday.

A day after two terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces resumed the anti-terror operation in the Kulgam district.

Sopore: A security personnel stands guard near the site of the encounter, at Gujjarpati area in Sopore, Baramulla.(File/PTI)
The encounter, which started between the security forces and terrorists on Friday evening, resumed in Kulgam’s Akhal area on Sunday, PTI reported.

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

After an initial exchange of fire on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night. The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said. The firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed.

