e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Encounter with terrorists resumes outside Srinagar with fresh firing

Encounter with terrorists resumes outside Srinagar with fresh firing

203 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, among them, 166 were local militants, said security officials.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The encounter began on Tuesday during a search and cordon operation launched jointly by the police, army and the CRPF. )
The encounter began on Tuesday during a search and cordon operation launched jointly by the police, army and the CRPF. )(ANI Photo/Representational)
         

The encounter between suspected terrorists and the security forces at Lawaypora on the outskirts of the Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed Wednesday morning with fresh firing close to the building where two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The encounter started on Tuesday evening after the J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the locality close to the national highway after inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation was stopped last night and all the entry and exit points towards the area were completely sealed.

Locals said that after the lull for several hours, fresh firing resumed in the area. “The firing has again resumed in the area,” said a local living close to the encounter spot.

The national highway has been closed and traffic to north Kashmir has been diverted to other areas.

Police spokesman said the operation is still underway.

Also Read: Have capability to hit terror targets across LoC, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

So far 203 terrorists have been killed in J&K this year, among them, 166 were local militants, most of them were killed in four districts of south Kashmir.

The security forces have also arrested 49 terrorists and ensured surrender of nine of them during the year, an official said.

There have been 96 terror-related incidents in 2020. While 43 civilians were killed, 92 others suffered injuries in these incidents, they said. In 2019, 47 civilians were killed and 185 persons were injured, the official added.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In