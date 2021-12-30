Encounter with terrorists resumes outside Srinagar with fresh firing

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:03 IST

The encounter between suspected terrorists and the security forces at Lawaypora on the outskirts of the Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed Wednesday morning with fresh firing close to the building where two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The encounter started on Tuesday evening after the J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the locality close to the national highway after inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation was stopped last night and all the entry and exit points towards the area were completely sealed.

Locals said that after the lull for several hours, fresh firing resumed in the area. “The firing has again resumed in the area,” said a local living close to the encounter spot.

The national highway has been closed and traffic to north Kashmir has been diverted to other areas.

Police spokesman said the operation is still underway.

Also Read: Have capability to hit terror targets across LoC, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

So far 203 terrorists have been killed in J&K this year, among them, 166 were local militants, most of them were killed in four districts of south Kashmir.

The security forces have also arrested 49 terrorists and ensured surrender of nine of them during the year, an official said.

There have been 96 terror-related incidents in 2020. While 43 civilians were killed, 92 others suffered injuries in these incidents, they said. In 2019, 47 civilians were killed and 185 persons were injured, the official added.