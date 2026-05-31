Encroachments cleared in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh to improve emergency access

Authorities carried out an anti-encroachment demolition drive on Sunday in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh locality. Officials said the exercise was carried out following due legal process.

New Delhi: Security personnel during a demolition drive to remove encroachments along a road, in Shalimar Bagh area. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The drive occurred amid tight security with paramilitary and police personnel deployed.

District Magistrate (central-north Delhi) Shailendra Singh said the land was acquired in 1980 and compensation was paid to the affected occupants at that time.

He said that several attempts were made over the years to clear the site, but the process remained incomplete.

“As part of the latest action, notices were issued to residents occupying the land. Following the notices, some residents approached the Delhi high court challenging the move. Acting on the court’s directions, the administration invited claims and objections from all occupants,” he said.

A total of 157 individuals submitted applications, which a hearing process examined.

Also Read:Internet suspension in parts of Haryana’s Faridabad today in view of demolition drive

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “After detailed hearings, 157 separate orders were passed. None of the occupants had their names recorded as owners of the land. All were found to be unauthorised occupants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After detailed hearings, 157 separate orders were passed. None of the occupants had their names recorded as owners of the land. All were found to be unauthorised occupants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the DM, notices were served to all affected persons and adequate opportunities were provided for them to present their cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DM, notices were served to all affected persons and adequate opportunities were provided for them to present their cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court ruled in favour of the administration and granted residents approximately seven weeks, until May 30, to vacate the premises voluntarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court ruled in favour of the administration and granted residents approximately seven weeks, until May 30, to vacate the premises voluntarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the high court verdict, some occupants approached the Supreme Court seeking relief. However, the apex court dismissed their plea, clearing the way for the administration to proceed with the demolition drive, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the high court verdict, some occupants approached the Supreme Court seeking relief. However, the apex court dismissed their plea, clearing the way for the administration to proceed with the demolition drive, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the road passing through the area is designated as a 30-metre-wide corridor under the city’s master plan. While the road is wide on both sides, a narrow bottleneck exists at the encroached stretch, creating traffic and civic challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the road passing through the area is designated as a 30-metre-wide corridor under the city’s master plan. While the road is wide on both sides, a narrow bottleneck exists at the encroached stretch, creating traffic and civic challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh said the constricted section hampers movement during emergencies and contributes to waterlogging during the monsoon season.

“Keeping these public concerns in mind, we tried to persuade residents to cooperate in the larger interest of development,” he said.

The DM added that the clearance should have been undertaken much earlier but was delayed for various reasons. “This action was long overdue, and today we are implementing it in accordance with the law and in the interest of public welfare,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON