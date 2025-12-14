End in sight to Karnataka Cong crisis? Top leaders to hold talks with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar today after Delhi rally

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are set to meet top Congress leaders, possibly even Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi on December 14, sources said on Saturday. This comes at a time of continuing unease within the party over leadership in the state. Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to meet Congress top leadership amid Karnataka leadership buzz(PTI)

About three weeks ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had indicated that the leadership issue in Karnataka would be taken up by the party’s central leadership. While it remains unclear who among them will play the decisive role, Kharge had said the “confusion” would be resolved by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and himself, meaning the “high command”.

A meeting with the party's top leadership is scheduled after the Congress' mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

A leader close to party brass said the window is short for such a meeting; but if that happens, it would be a significant step in restoring normalcy in Karnataka.

Congress’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala told HT, “Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are senior leaders of our party. If they want to meet any of our top leaders, they can always do so.”

DKS' show of strength

News of the proposed meeting emerged even as political messaging from both camps continued in Belagavi, where the Karnataka assembly’s winter session is currently under way.

So far, Shivakumar, 63, has not made a direct or open challenge to Siddaramaiah, 77. However, remarks by some of his supporters, along with his own occasional comments, have kept the leadership speculation alive.

That undercurrent was visible again on Friday when Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that DK Shivakumar would become chief minister after the legislature session, news agency PTI reported. Hussain, the MLA from Ramanagara, was among the ministers and legislators who attended a dinner hosted by Shivakumar on Thursday.

Responding to questions about whether the dinner was a show of strength, Hussain said, “MLAs from various constituencies have come for the session; it is a rare opportunity for all of us to meet. We had dinner together. What's there in that? Can having food together be called a show of strength?”

When asked why only those considered close to Shivakumar were invited, he said, “all are friends”.

Pressed further on whether there was any message from the dinner meeting, Hussain added, “I'm giving the good news. He will become (CM) after the session, he will become. What's wrong with it?”

Karnataka CM tussle

The leadership tussle has sharpened since the Congress government in Karnataka crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Reports have spoken of an understanding to split the chief minister’s tenure for 2.5 years each as part of a generational transition.

For the record, neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar, nor the party, has officially confirmed any such arrangement. Shivakumar has, however, referred to a “secret deal” in recent days, without offering details.

Delhi rally

The Delhi rally is part of the Congress’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign, aimed at alleging collusion between the ruling BJP and the Election Commission.

The Congress rally in the national capital is expected to see top party leaders come together to sharpen the attack on the BJP ahead of key political battles.