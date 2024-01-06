close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘End of a long journey’: ISRO chief as Aditya L1 successfully enters Halo orbit

‘End of a long journey’: ISRO chief as Aditya L1 successfully enters Halo orbit

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 06, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Aditya-L1, India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun, successfully reached Lagrange Point L1 on Saturday.

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed Aditya-L1 spacecraft into its destination orbit, the space agency's chief S Somanath called it an “end of a long journey”, adding that it was an anxious moment but they were sure it would be successful. The ISRO chief also said that the mission was “complex” and that they have overcome the complexity precisely.

ISRO chairman S Somanath
ISRO chairman S Somanath

“126 days from lift-off to now…it has reached the final point. So reaching the final point is always, an anxious moment, but we were very sure about it. So, it happened as predicted. We are very happy,” he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Aditya L1 spacecraft successfully enters final Halo orbit. What next?

The ISRO chief added, “It was a complex mission, I won't say challenging mission. Challenges are something that we love, complexities are something that we have to overcome. Today, we have overcome the complexity, and we were able to achieve that very precisely…Payloads are working very well, but now many more things are to be done on payloads to make sure that the data is reliable and usable, so that will start from now.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the space agency for the second successful mission in a span of nine months, Somanath said, “He (PM Modi) messaged us through his social media platform and appreciated the work that we did. We are very happy about it. We are waiting…maybe he will interact with us at an appropriate time,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, successfully reached Lagrange Point L1 - which is around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. According to officials, a satellite in a Halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultations or eclipses.

The mission that began in September last year, aims to discover the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun, known as the corona, provide crucial data for understanding particle dynamics emanating from the Sun along with delving into the physics of the solar corona, and analyse temperatures, velocity, and density of plasma within corona loops. It will also help in identifying processes at various layers leading to solar eruptive events and investigating magnetic field topology.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Aditya L1 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out