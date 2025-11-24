‘Enemies of nation are our enemies’: Owaisi condemns Red Fort blast that killed over 10

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday openly condemned the terror incident near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least 10 people and said that the enemies of the nation are “our enemies” during a speech in Hyderabad. He also sent a message to the people who “abuse” Muslims and demand a “certificate of loyalty” from them, saying that “we have never hated our nation”. AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at a public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday.(ANI)

Notably, the primary four accused involved in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, in which 15 people were killed, were the doctors of the Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20.

Owaisi on Red Fort blast

Speaking on the alleged actions of the accused doctors in the Red Fort blast, the AIMIM chief said that he condemns anyone who “sits in an educational institution and conspires to build bombs”.

He said, “14 people, including Hindus and Muslims, were killed (in the Delhi blast). We should openly condemn all such people. Enemies of the nation are our enemies. If such things are done, we will be giving a free pass to these cruel people to do whatever they want.”

Owaisi also sent a message to the people “abusing” Muslims following the Delhi blast and said that “ we never hated our nation”.

The AIMIM leader said, “To those who abuse Muslims and demand a certificate of loyalty from us, we went through a lot and we will face a lot tomorrow as well, but we never hated our nation. We told the oppressors that we hate them and that if they are suppressing Muslims, they are weakening India. How will India become a developed country if you view Muslims with hatred and do injustice to them?”

During his speech, he also mentioned the shoe-hurling attempt by an advocate last month aimed at then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

Owaisi said, “The mosque (Ayodhya disputed site) judgment was not in our favour, but did a Muslim go to the Court and hurl a shoe at any judge? Nothing is said about the one who actually hurled the shoe because he belongs to the majority community. We have always loved the nation, and we will always love it.”

Red Fort blast

The investigation into the blast that followed a large explosives seizure from Faridabad's Dauj village in Haryana led security agencies to several people and groups allegedly linked to what is now being called the “white collar terror module”.

The probe also placed Faridabad's Al Falah University and its owner under the scanner, as some of those involved in the Red Fort blast, including Dr Umar Un Nabi, who drove the car carrying the explosives, were connected to the medical college as faculty members.