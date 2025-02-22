Energetic leaders across sectors need of hour: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India needs leaders who can find solutions to global complexities while prioritizing the nation’s interests on the global stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay at the conclave in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

“We need people who move forward understanding international mindset with an Indian mind,” he said while inaugurating the School of Ultimate Leadership conclave.

He noted the importance of preparing individuals who understand both the Indian mind and the international mindset, and who are ready for “strategic decision-making, crisis management, and futuristic thinking”.

He added that to compete in international markets and global institutions, leaders who understand international business dynamics are required.

He said future leadership should not be limited to power and leadership roles will require capabilities in innovation and impact.

He highlighted the need for individuals in the country to emerge according to this necessity.

“SOUL will develop critical thinking, risk-taking, and solution-driven mindsets in these individuals,” he said, expressing confidence that the institution will produce leaders who are prepared to work amidst disruptive changes.

School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance public good. “Its aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage,” a statement from SOUL said.

The Prime Minister said when SOUL is taking the first step in its journey, India has to remember its critical role in shaping the institutes’ future.

Quoting Swami Vivekanand, Modi said Vivekananda wanted to free India from the shackles of slavery and transform it with the help of merely 100 effective and efficient leaders.

He remarked that the country has to move ahead with the same zeal.

Noting that every citizen is working round the clock to achieve the dreams of a 21st-century Viksit Bharat, Modi underlined the need for good leadership across all sectors in a country with a population of 1.4 billion. “School of Ultimate Leadership will create leaders who will leave a mark all over the world, including in the field of Politics,” he said.

Stressing the need to create leaders who set trends rather than just follow them, the Prime Minister remarked that as India advances new leadership in sectors ranging from diplomacy to tech innovation, the influence and impact of the country will multiply across various sectors.

Highlighting that India’s entire vision and future depend on a strong leadership generation, Modi stressed the importance of treading forward by combining global thinking with local upbringing.

“Human Resource has the greatest potential,” he said.

PM Modi said there is a need to prepare leadership for emerging sectors such as deep-tech, space, biotech, and renewable energy. He highlighted the importance of creating leadership for conventional sectors like sports, agriculture, manufacturing, and social service and develop institutions of global excellence.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, delivered the keynote address at the event.