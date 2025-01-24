Energy, food security, defence in focus for President Prabowo Subianto’s visit

Energy, food security, defence, and security ties will be the centrepiece of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India to participate as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto upon his arrival in India. (PTI)

India’s engagements with Indonesia, both bilaterally in areas such as trade and maritime security, and on the global stage through forums such as the G20 and minilaterals such as the Indus-Australia-Indonesia group, have increased in recent years and New Delhi perceives Jakarta as a key partner for the Indo-Pacific.

This is Prabowo’s first trip to India as head of state, though he is the fourth Indonesian leader to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. President Sukarno was the chief guest at the first Republic Day in 1950, and the others who joined the event were Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (2011) and Joko Widodo (2018, along with other Asean leaders).

Food security, energy security, health security, defence, and security cooperation will be the main focus areas during Prabowo’s visit, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Before participating in the Republic Day celebrations, Prabowo will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, when the two sides are expected to review bilateral cooperation, including political, defence and security, trade and investment, healthcare, and digital technologies.

Several memorandums of understanding and announcements are expected to be finalised during the meeting, the people said. Prabowo will also participate in a CEOs’ forum as part of efforts to enhance trade and investment.

Indonesia is among Southeast Asian countries eyeing the BrahMos cruise missile system jointly developed by India and Russia, for which the Philippines was the first foreign customer. The people said discussions on the BrahMos were continuing between India and Indonesia, and Jakarta has focused on the transfer of technology as part of the proposed deal.

Another area with considerable potential, the people said, is health security and healthcare. Indonesia needs some 160,000 doctors and nurses and is looking to India as a potential source for such personnel.

The Indian side is expected to bring up stalled efforts to develop connectivity between Aceh and the Andaman Islands, which the people said has been held up by political developments on the Indonesian side.

A 52-member contingent from Indonesia’s armed forces will be part of the Republic Day parade. This is the first time an Indonesian contingent is participating in a national day parade abroad.

The two countries elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018, when they also adopted a Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia is also perceived as an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and is one of the country’s largest trading partners in the Asean region.

Two-way trade was worth $ 29.40 billion in 2023-24, and Indian investments in key sectors in Indonesia such as infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automobiles, and mining amounted to $1.56 billion.

The two sides signed a defence cooperation agreement in 2018 that has bolstered ties and conducted army and navy joint exercises.

India and Indonesia also actively cooperate in space. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up two telemetry, tracking, and command ground stations in Indonesia that support Indian satellite and launch vehicle missions.