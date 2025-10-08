Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in Mumbai in drugs trafficking case

PTI |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 02:15 pm IST

Eight locations in Mumbai are being scrutinized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches across Mumbai as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged drug trafficking network, officials said.

The action has been undertaken to trace the sale proceeds acquired by a "well-established" drug trafficking network.(PTI file photo for representation)

The action has been undertaken to trace the sale proceeds acquired by a "well-established" drug trafficking network involving Faisal Javed Shaikh and Alfiya Faisal Shaikh.

Eight premises in Mumbai are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Faisal Shaikh was purchasing stimulant drug MD (mephedrone or 'meow meow') through Salim Dola, a notorious drug kingpin wanted by the law enforcement agencies for his involvement in narcotics trafficking and funding illegal drug networks, the officials said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has announced a reward for information leading to Dola's arrest, according to the officials.

