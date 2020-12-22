‘Engineering marvel’: An insight into Anji Khad, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge

india

The Railways is developing India’s first ever cable-stayed bridge, called Anji Khad. It is being built at a height of 331 metres above the riverbed, and will connect Katra and Resai in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. Anji Khad is a part of the complex Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project and is being developed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the work towards developing the bridge was going on in full swing.

“Engineering Marvel in the Making : The work on magnificent Anji Khad Bridge Bridge at night, India’s first cable stayed rail bridge, is going on in full swing. A part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, it will connect Katra & Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir,” Goyal tweeted.

The 473-metre-long bridge has been designed in such a way so that it can handle rough weather conditions.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link is expected to be completed by 2022, Northern Railways General Manager Ashutosh Gangal had told news agency ANI earlier this month. The railway line is 272 km long and is being built at a cost of Rs 27,949 crore.

“We are expecting to complete Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line (272-km) by December 2022. Work is going on in full swing at the 111-km section. Out of this 111-km section, 97-km-long line will be laid in a tunnel,” Gangal had said. He also highlighted that the project has several engineering challenges and work was being reviewed.

“The most difficult part was the connectivity of Katra to Banihal. Katra has been connected from both sides and Banihal has been connected till Baramulla. The middle part in which 97-km-long line out of 111 km will be laid in a tunnel was under progress,” he added.

