Engineer's Day 2022: PM Modi says govt working to build more engineering college

Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:44 AM IST

Engineer's Day 2022: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Maddaviya and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes to Engineers of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a snippet from one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcasts where he talked about engineers.(file image)
ByHT News Desk

Engineer's Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer's Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building. He also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

"Greetings to all engineers on Engineer's Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges," PM Modi said in a tweet. "On Engineer's Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to all the hard working engineers and saluted them for their ‘innovations and paramount role in the development of the nation.’ “I pay homage to the most outstanding Engineer of all times, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Maddaviya and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes to Engineers of the country.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

