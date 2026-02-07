Dimapur, As eastern Nagaland celebrates the signing of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority agreement, the ENPO on Saturday described the development as the first step towards achieving its long-standing goal of separate statehood. ENPO calls FNTA agreement first step towards separate statehood

The Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority', a long-standing demand for a new administrative body within the state aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

Addressing a civic reception of the ENPO team at the Konyak Morung on Saturday, ENPO president A Chingmak Chang said the signing of the agreement was "not the end of the road, but the beginning of an administrative journey."

He said meaningful development in the region would only be possible if all the eight tribes of eastern Nagaland stood united and worked collectively.

Chingmak attributed the historic development to the collective spirit of the people, stating that the credit "goes to each and every citizen of eastern Nagaland." He appealed to all tribes to remain united for the future governance and progress of the proposed territory.

He clarified that the FNTA arrangement was not originally the demand of the ENPO but an offer made by the Government of India, which the organisation accepted as it aligned with the aspirations of the people of eastern Nagaland.

Chingmak further said that the new administrative arrangement would remain within the state of Nagaland and appealed to all other Naga tribes to extend their support for the upliftment and development of the people of eastern Nagaland.

The tripartite agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA.

