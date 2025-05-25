Entire council unanimously supported Op Sindoor: CEO

New Delhi: The 10th Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog on Saturday, which recorded the “highest-ever” participation of 31 out of 36 states and UTs, unanimously supported Operation Sindoor. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all states to prepare their own state visions to help realise a larger vision for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said the council had “complete unanimity on supporting Operation Sindoor”.

“There was complete absolute unanimity on Operation Sindoor and regret and anger over what happened in Pahalgam. That was a common theme, and there was complete expression of solidarity. Everybody commended the role and the valour of the defence forces and the leadership by the Prime Minister, which led to the success, and the way the Prime Minister’s leadership and the defence forces protected national security,” Subrahmanyam said.

He added that the discussions centered around PM Modi’s July 2024 call to states to draft individualised vision documents under the “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat” theme.

“The agenda for the meeting was two items apart from an action taken report. Firstly, the theme of the meeting itself and the first item in the agenda was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat’. The whole idea is that in the last Governing Council, the Prime Minister had given a call for all states to prepare their own state visions, making their states develop so that they have visions which will then aggregate into a larger vision for the nation. That is what drove the agenda for the last one year and that’s why it became the primary theme of the Governing Council meeting...”

Highlighting India’s jump to the fourth largest economy in the world, Subrahmanyam said: “We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak…It is only the US, China, Germany, which are larger than India and if we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy.”

Responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that he expects Apple iPhones that will be sold in the US to be manufactured in America and not India, or anyplace else, Subrahmanyam said, “What the tariff will be, is uncertain. Given the dynamics, we will be a cheap place to manufacture.”

He also said that a second round of asset monetisation pipeline is being prepared and it will be announced in August.

He also lauded the highest-ever participation at the meeting, saying: “We had 31 out of the 36 states and UTs participating. This is the highest ever participation of a Governing Council of NITI Aayog. That actually shows that people came with a very positive bent of mind. The five states which were missing…we were informed in advance.”

Last year, 26 states and UTs attended, with 10 absent.