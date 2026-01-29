In line with recent efforts to streamline and fast track regulatory processes for industries, the Union environment ministry has amended the Uniform Consent Guidelines notified under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Env ministry amends guidelines for industries to cut repeated renewals, compliance burden

One change allows private registered environmental auditors to conduct industry visits and verify compliance with environmental norms, as previously reported by Hindustan Times on December 5. That report said India would soon have a cadre of private third party environmental auditors to ensure industries meet environmental norms, outsourcing a key responsibility of the State in an effort to cut delays and improve ease of doing business, although environmentalists are worried that this could end up giving industry a free rein.

Another relates to the validity of Consent to Operate (CTO), required to commence and run any industry. Under the amended guidelines, CTO, once granted, will remain valid until it is cancelled. Previously, CTOs needed to be renewed every five to 15 years depending on the industry’s pollution potential.

Environmental compliance will continue to be enforced through periodic inspections and the consent can be cancelled in case of violations, if any noticed, the environment ministry said in a note on Wednesday.

“This removes the need for repeated renewals, reduces paperwork, compliance burden on industries and ensures continuity of industrial operations,” it added. Further, the processing time for grant of consent to Red Category (most polluting) industries has been reduced from 120 days to 90 days.

One of the important changes is the provision for consolidated consent and authorisation.

State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) can now process a common application and also issue integrated permissions covering consents under the Air and Water Acts along with authorisations under various Waste Management Rules.

Integrated consents reduce multiple applications, timelines for approvals are shortened, and strong provisions for monitoring, compliance and cancellation remain in place, according to officials.

“The amendments aim to ensure faster, clearer and more efficient approval processes while maintaining environmental safeguards, while supporting the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) in processing consent applications and conducting inspections. It also removes uncertainty and disruption in operations due to delays in renewal of Consent to Operate,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Special provisions have been introduced for Micro and Small Enterprises located in notified industrial estates or areas. For such units, Consent to Establish is considered granted upon submission of a self-certified application, as the land has already been assessed from an environmental perspective, the note states.

The amended guidelines also replace rigid minimum-distance siting criteria with site-specific environmental assessment, allowing competent authorities to stipulate appropriate safeguards based on local facts and circumstances like proximity to water bodies, settlements, monuments and ecologically sensitive areas. .

The amendments also allow states and UTs to prescribe a one-time Consent to Operate fee for a period ranging from 5 to 25 years, reducing repetitive fee collection and administrative processing. “A clear and uniform definition of ‘capital investment’ has been introduced in Schedule II to remove ambiguity in fee assessment and ensure consistency across States,” the ministry’s note explained.

“The amendments retain safeguards for refusal or cancellation of consent in cases of non-compliance with standards, violations of consent conditions, environmental damage, or location in prohibited areas. The revised framework balances ease of doing business with environmental protection through continuous monitoring, trust-based governance and a uniform national consent mechanism,” the note added.

But to truly work, these changes will have to be backed by capacity building, an expert said.

“Without strengthening the state pollution control boards, providing them with adequate resources and manpower, such measures are unlikely to succeed,” said Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director, industrial pollution, Centre for Science and Environment.

HT reported on October 30 that the Union environment ministry has changed the mandatory common green cover requirement for industrial estates from 33% to 10%, while introducing differentiated norms for individual industries based on their pollution potential, according to people aware of the matter who asked not to be named. The move, aimed at what the government sees as “rationalising” requirements and balancing land availability with environmental needs, marked a significant easing of uniform norms that have been in place since 2020.

The environment ministry has exempted common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) from the requirement of prior environmental clearance. This exemption is subject to implementation of environmental safeguards and adherence to the uniform consent guidelines as well as to the environmental (Protection) rules governing the standards for CETP, the ministry said on Wednesday, while adding that the reform seeks to enable establishment of CETPs, thereby strengthening compliance and improving environmental outcomes.

CETPs are pollution abatement facilities that treat industrial effluents generated by clusters of industries, particularly small and medium enterprises that may face technical or financial constraints in setting up individual treatment systems. At present, the number and capacity of CETPs in the country are significantly below what is required to manage effluents generated by expanding industrial clusters, the ministry said.

“Following detailed examination by the Ministry’s Expert Committees, it was observed that CETPs are already subject to comprehensive regulation under existing pollution control laws, including Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO), periodic inspections, continuous online monitoring and statutory reporting requirements. In this context, the requirement of prior Environmental Clearance was found to be duplicative, adding procedural complexity with avoidable delays,” a note by the environment ministry said.

The reform is accompanied by safeguards, including mandatory conveyance of effluents exclusively through closed pipeline systems, prohibition on the use of treated effluents for agricultural purposes, and continuous online monitoring with real-time data connectivity pollution control board servers, the note added.