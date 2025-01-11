‘Environment Baba’ reaches Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh: ‘Everyone should plant 2 trees’

Mahamandelshwar Avdhoot Baba, a prominent saint also known as “Environment Baba” because of his environmental activities, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday for Maha Kumbh 2025. 'Environment Baba' in Prayagraj on Saturday (ANI)

The Maha Kumbh, held every twelfth year, will begin on Monday and conclude on February 26.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Environment Baba claimed to have performed 82 rituals so far.

He further said, “My devotees from almost 30 countries have resolved to plant more than one crore trees in our country. In 2016, during a march from Vaishno Devi to Kanyakumari, we planted trees in almost 27 states. After that, devotees started calling me Environment Baba.”

The seer added, “Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant two trees, one of which is needed for our final rites and a Peepal tree for oxygen.”

Further, Environment Baba remarked that during Covid-19, he used to roam in Rishikesh in his “special vehicle” and “there was no Covid-19” within one km range of where he used to perform his rituals.

More than 45 crore devotees from different parts of the country are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

‘Rudraksh Baba’ reaches Prayagraj

Meanwhile, Baba Digambar Ajay Giri alias “Rudraksh Baba” of Niranjani Panchayati Akhara also arrived in Prayagraj. Rudraksh Baba told ANI, “Rudraksh is a part of Lord Shiva and it originated from His tears. There are 1 to 21 faced Rudraksh. They are divine in itself and this is why Saints were this. I am wearing 11,000 Rukdraksh because according to the Shivapurana, the one who wears 11,000 Rukraksh is considered as the Rudra Avatar of Lord Shiva. Different gems are worn by Saints to get benefits of different planets.”