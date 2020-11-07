e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / EOS-01 launched: All you need to know about Isro’s latest space mission

EOS-01 launched: All you need to know about Isro’s latest space mission

EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, was launched onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). Nine foreign satellites were also launched as part of this mission.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this photo provided by Isro, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-49 which lofted off EOS-01 as primary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 (PTI Photo)
In this photo provided by Isro, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-49 which lofted off EOS-01 as primary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 (PTI Photo)(PTI)
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday successfully launched EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, into space, earning plaudits from many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The launch was carried out from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. It was to take place at 3:02pm but was delayed by 10 minutes due to bad weather conditions.

Also Read |ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites

Here’s all you need to know about Isro’s latest space mission:

1. The EOS-01, as per Isro’s official website, is an earth observation satellite intended for purposes such as agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

2. The satellite was launched onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49. Saturday’s launch represents the 51st mission of the PSLV. This is also the 76th mission launch from SDSC.

3. A total of 10 satellites, including EOS-01, have been launched in this mission. While EOS-01 is the only Indian and primary satellite of the mission, the other nine are foreign: Four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania.

4. The nine foreign satellites, called the ‘customer’ satellites, have been launched under a commercial agreement with the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is the commercial arm of Isro and comes under the Department of Space.

5. This is Isro’s first launch in almost a year, as well as the first of any kind since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown came into effect in March. On December 11, 2019, the space agency had launched RISAT2-BR1, which is an earth observation satellite similar to EOS-01.

6. Then, on January 17, 2020, GSAT-30, a telecommunication satellite was sent into space. This launch, however, took place from a base in French Guiana.

7. In view of the ongoing pandemic, Isro had put in strict norms during the launch. While media was not allowed to gather at SDSC, the launch viewing gallery was also kept closed.

tags
top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly Election 2020India’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In