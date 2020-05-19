‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:23 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the new domicile rules gazetted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda said that the move will give “the long due rights to all refugees including those from West Pakistan.

“Equality and dignity for all,” Nadda tweeted.

The new domicile rules gazetted in J&K are a welcome step. This will give the long due rights to all refugees incl those from West Pak, SC workers from rest of India settled in J&K for decades,children of KPs living outside J&K to claim domicile now.

Equality & Dignity for all.

Nadda’s reaction comes a day after the Jammu & Kashmir government on Monday notified Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, which specify the conditions and the process to obtain the documents required tor applying to jobs and avail other privileges restricted to residents in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the new rules and procedure:

• West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), safai karamcharis and children of women married outside Jammu and Kashmir shall also be now eligible for Domicile Certificate.

• All migrants and their children who are registered with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner will be granted domicile certificate.

• All people who have resided in the UT for 15 years, or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution in the region, and their children, are eligible for grant of domicile.

• Kashmiri migrants can get the Domicile certificate on the production of either a PRC or certificate of registration of migrant.

• Children of central government, All India service, bank and PSU, statutory body, and central university officials, who have served in Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of 10 years will also be eligible for domicile status.

• Children of those residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union territory in connection with their employment of business or other professional or vocational reasons have also become eligible for grant of domicile status.