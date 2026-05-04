Eranad, Tanur, Vallikkunnu, Wandoor election results | Live updates

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While Kerala has traditionally seen a two-party contest, the BJP is trying its best to make inroads into the state. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

"The results for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections have begun coming in, with ECI counting the votes polled in the state. All 140 seats have seen a strong, multi-cornered contest this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is trying to win a rare third term in a row, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping that anti-incumbency will work in its favour. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not necessarily expected to dominate statewide, but it is strategically working to deepen its footprint in select pockets, turning what was once a largely bipolar contest into a more complex, triangular fight. How votes are being counted There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, and the process began at 8 am on Monday. Officials said that 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, comprising 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants. As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units that are stored have been opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates. Postal ballots, which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled, were counted first. Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer. Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon. Election Commission officials said VVPAT slips will be counted in cases where discrepancies arise between the number of votes recorded at a booth and the figures stored in the EVMs."

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