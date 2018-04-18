Etah rape case: Family attended wedding on victim’s insistence

It was on the insistence of the seven-year-old girl that the family decided to attend the wedding in Etah where she was raped and murdered allegedly by a 19-year-old man early on Tuesday morning.

“I was very tired on Monday and had decided to stay back at home. But my daughter asked me who would come to her aunt’s wedding if the family did not attend the weddings in the locality. She left me speechless and I had no other option but to attend the function,” the girl’s father recalled.

He said while a ritual was on after the arrival of the groom, a relative asked his daughter to carry something inside the house. “The accused was already there managing the tent put up for the function,” he said.

“My daughter might have shouted for help but no one could hear her due to the loud music. We looked for her but failed to locate her. I rushed inside an under-construction house where I found the accused who tried to hide my daughter’s body but her feet were visible,” he said.

“My first concern was my daughter. I pushed the accused aside and rushed her to the district hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. People present on the spot nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police,” the girl’s father said.

Trying to come to terms with the incident, the family waited for the girl’s grandfather who had special affection for her. He reached Etah later in the evening as he works for a security agency in Delhi.

Being a minor, the victim was not cremated but buried at Sainik Padav near Ramlila ground at about 7 pm on Tuesday in the presence of police, tehsil staff and BJP MLA from Etah Sadar Vipin Verma David.