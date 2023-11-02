Ethics panel chief says Mahua Moitra used 'unparliamentary' words; Opposition MPs claim ‘unethical’ queries

New Delhi: BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, the chairperson of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, on Thursday claimed TMC MP Mahua Moitra used “unparliamentary” words for him and the panel before storming out of its meeting, which was called to record her oral evidence in the cash-for-query scandal. His remark comes minutes after Opposition MPs, including BSP's Danish Ali, walked out of the panel's meeting with Moitra, claiming it asked “unethical questions” from her. TMC MP Mahua Moitra walks out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting at Parliament House complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

"The committee's motive was to probe into the allegations of unethical conduct by Mahua Moitra. Instead of cooperating, Mahua Moitra, in a fit of anger, used bad words against the panel and its chairperson. The Opposition MPs, including Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav etc, unethically and in great anger, levelled some allegations against the committee... they walked out of the panel's meeting to escape answering questions on Darshan Hiranandani's allegations," Sonkar told reporters in Hindi.

BJP MP and the panel's member, Aparajita Sarangi, said the proceedings of the committee were confidential. She condemned Moitra's alleged bad behaviour.

"The proceedings of the Parliamentary Standing Committee are confidential by nature. So the very thing that she (TMC MP Mahua Moitra) did was wrong. They all came out and they all said things about the committee, about the goings on within the committee, it was wrong. She should not have done that. These things are very confidential. The conduct of Mahua Moitra was condemnable. She used unparliamentary words for our chairman and for all the members of the committee. So, the chairperson of the Committee was asking questions regarding the contents of the affidavit by Hiranandani and she did not want to answer them. And then they created a ruckus," she added.

