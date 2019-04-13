‘Even cops don’t stop my car’: Gurgaon driver drags toll staffer on bonnet for 6 km

In a shocking incident, a toll plaza employee was dragged atop the bonnet of a car for nearly five to six kilometres before he could finally climb off the car.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. The video shows a car - a Toyota Innova - stopped at a toll booth to pay the toll, slowly inching forward and then trying to pass the boom barrier sideways.

As the car manages to clear the boom barrier, a toll plaza employee steps out in front of the car to try and stop it. But instead of stopping the car, the driver accelerated, leading to the employee clinging to the car’s bonnet.

The toll staff said, that the driver’s response was, “You’ll stop my car? Even police doesn’t stop my car,” news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH Haryana: A car driver dragged a toll plaza employee on his car's bonnet in Gurugram when asked to stop at toll plaza.Victim says,"Car driver dragged me for 5-6km on his car's bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hr. He said,'You'll stop my car?Even police doesn't stop my car' pic.twitter.com/Wz9kMOs8uu — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

The 34-second-long video also shows the car driving along the highway with the toll staffer clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle.

The toll staffer later said, “The driver dragged me for 5-6 km on his car’s bonnet at a speed of about 100 km/hour.”

More details are awaited.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:08 IST