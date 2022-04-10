Evening brief: 2 killed, several injured in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, claims Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

2 killed, several injured in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, claims Ukraine

Two people were killed and several injured after Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the Kharkiv region, Reuters reported. "Two people were killed, there are casualties. Read More

After Mayawati's attack on Congress, Kharge says 'important to fight together'

The Congress has hit back at Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati after she made a series of sharp comments against the Gandhis and the grand old party. Read More

Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida authority carries out test blast

Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which have been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the illegally built Supertech twin towers, successfully carried out a test blast on Sunday afternoon. The test blast was carried out around 2.30pm in the society in Noida's sector 93-A. Read More

'In first conversation with Dhoni he said, 'You don't walk into my XI'': IPL veteran on what makes CSK 'successful'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, is one of the most successful teams in the tournament, having won four titles and having made the playoffs in 11 of their 12 IPL appearances. Read More

Planning to get your Covid booster shot? Dos and don'ts to follow

To strengthen its fight against the emerging variants of coronavirus, the latest one being XE variant, Indian government has allowed the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines for people aged 18 and above at private vaccination centres, April 10 onwards. Read More

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases 'time feels right'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor haven't confirmed their wedding details with their fans, but a of their relatives have. Read More

