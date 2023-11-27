Evening brief: Adani Group denies role in U’khand tunnel construction, BJP promises to rename Hyderabad; all latest news

The Adani Group has vehemently denied any involvement in the construction of the collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel where 41 workers are trapped for 16 days. A spokesperson clarified that the group has no direct or indirect connection through any subsidiaries to the tunnel's construction. They strongly condemned attempts to link them to the incident. The tunnel, part of the 880-km Char Dham project, collapsed on November 12, and rescue efforts involve manual horizontal digging alongside ongoing top-down drilling. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) aims to expedite the rescue, with a focus on vertical and manual horizontal drilling methods and plans for horizontal drilling from the Barkot end of the tunnel. Dig deeper

General view of heavy machinery at the rescue operations site, after workers got trapped in a tunnel construction collapse in Uttarkashi, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 27.(REUTERS)

Telangana's BJP chief, G Kishan Reddy, announced plans to rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' if the party gains power in the state. Drawing parallels with renaming other cities, Reddy justified the proposal, citing the historical name during Nizam rule. He referenced Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma's similar statements, aligning it with the BJP's renaming initiatives. Adityanath, in a recent rally, reiterated the intent to rename Hyderabad, emphasizing its historical context and BJP's role in creating 'Bhagyanagar.' The UP government, under Adityanath, has previously renamed cities like Allahabad and Faizabad. This renewed push for renaming aligns with BJP's historical and cultural narrative. Dig deeper

India News

KCR, his son KTR will lose their seats in Telangana Assembly pollsTelangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy Dig deeper

TMC MP's Tejas "crashed" comment sparks BJP's expulsion demand Dig deeper

The Latest News

Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices across models in January, quantum not disclosed Dig deeper

IMD warns low-pressure area formation near Andamans, likely to intensify into cyclone around Nov 29 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Iran calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to stop Israel's ‘crimes’ Dig deeper

Elon Musk, Israel reach ‘significant agreement’ on use of Starlink in Gaza Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rishab Shetty, the creator of Kantara, has unveiled the teaser for "Kantara The Legend - Chapter 1," a prequel to the original film that captivated audiences in September 2022. The teaser introduces Shiva, played by Rishab, in a new avatar, asking viewers if they can perceive the guiding 'light' that illuminates both the past and the future. With Rishab appearing in a distinct look featuring long hair and a robust physique, the teaser hints at a narrative set during the reign of the Kadambas in 300 CE. The ancient royal family from Karnataka will likely play a central role in this cinematic journey. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Antioxidants, present in various foods like fruits and vegetables, offer protection against free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Dt Ruchi Rai emphasised the role of antioxidants in promoting eye health, skin health, and heart health. Vedika Premani, Clinical Dietician, highlighted that antioxidants neutralize harmful free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. She recommended a balanced diet rich in antioxidants from sources like dark chocolate, blueberries, walnuts, and plums for overall health benefits. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Hardik Pandya, after clinching a high-profile move to Mumbai Indians for the 2023 IPL season, expressed gratitude to the record-time champions. The star all-rounder bid farewell to Gujarat Titans, acknowledging two successful seasons with them. Gujarat Titans, debuting in 2022, secured the top spot in the league and clinched the IPL trophy by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final. Despite Pandya's departure, the franchise extended appreciation for his contributions. The move sparked intrigue, especially after Gujarat Titans retained Rohit Sharma's deputy for IPL 2024, prompting analysis of Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians in the context of the retention dynamics. Dig deeper

