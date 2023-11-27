close_game
close_game
News / India News / TMC MP's ‘crashed’ remark on Tejas fighter jet after PM Modi's sortie sparks row. BJP demands his expulsion from party

TMC MP's ‘crashed’ remark on Tejas fighter jet after PM Modi's sortie sparks row. BJP demands his expulsion from party

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi undertook a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. It was for the first time that an Indian PM undertook a fighter aircraft sortie.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in Tejas aircraft during his visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a sortie in the homegrown LCA Tejas.(NarendraModi/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a sortie in the homegrown LCA Tejas.(NarendraModi/Twitter)

On Saturday, TMC MP Santanu Sen while speaking to ANI had expressed apprehensions that the Tejas jet could be crashed after PM Modi had flew in it.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“I'm a little bit afraid when Mr Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop,” Sen told ANI.

“When Virat Kohli shook hands with Narendra Modi, he didn't get a century for 3 consecutive years. And finally, after winning 10 consecutive matches in the recently held World Cup, just because our Prime Minister went to that stadium, India got defeated in the final...I'm afraid that in no time this particular aircraft gets crashed,” he added.



In Pics: PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, demanding expulsion of the TMC leader from his party over the remark. “While hating Modi and the BJP, today you are hating India's military and Indian Air Force so much that you are wishing them death. You are wishing for a crash of Tejas fighter jet,” he said.

“What has happened to Trinamool Congress? Mamata Banerjee, if you have even an ounce of patriotism and morality, you should expel Santanu Sen from the party with immediate effect,” Poonawalla added.

On November 25, the prime minister undertook a sortie in the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. It was for the first time that an Indian prime minister undertook a fighter aircraft sortie, as per the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas.The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” the prime minister had posted on social media platform X.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out