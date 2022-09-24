Evening brief: Ahead of Sonia Gandhi meet, Lalu Yadav vows victory in 2024, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi meet, Lalu Yadav in attack on Amit Shah pledges 2024 win

A day before he meets Sonia Gandhi amid attempts of opposition unity, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday responded to Amit Shah’s attacks on him and ally Nitish Kumar. Read more

'Downfall of morals': Karnataka CM Bommai amid Congress PayCM campaign

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress on Saturday for "playing filthy tactics" after posters with the BJP leader's image - along with a QR code with “PayCM” written above them - were circulated in Bengaluru this week. Read more

Pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during PFI stir in Pune; probe on

The Pune Police on Saturday said it took cognizance of the pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during an agitation held in the city by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday and is investigating all slogans raised in the protest. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli shuts ‘RCB, RCB' chants by pointing toward India logo in India vs Australia 2nd T20I, video surfaces

That Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeves on the cricket field is not a secret to anyone. Read more

Constance Wu says she faced sexual harassment on Fresh Off the Boat set: 'I did have a pretty traumatic experience'

Constance Wu has made a revelation about the time she worked on the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat – the actor said that she faced sexual harassment while she was working on the sets of the show. Read more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out deals on smartphones under ₹15,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started on September 23 and will last till September 30. Read more

Home remedies for hiccups: Ayurveda expert on easy ways to stop hiccups

Everyone gets hiccups (hichki) at some point or the other and most of the times they are gone before you know it. You would notice that sometimes hiccups could be triggered by eating something spicy, eating too quickly, drinking alcohol among other things. Read more

Neha Kakkar shares video of woman dancing to O Sajna, posts it makes her ‘heart smile’

Neha Kakkar recently released a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai from the 90s. Named O Sajna, the song has created a buzz among netizens. Read more

