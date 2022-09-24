Home remedies for hiccups: Ayurveda expert on easy ways to stop hiccups

Everyone gets hiccups (hichki) at some point or the other and most of the times they are gone before you know it. You would notice that sometimes hiccups could be triggered by eating something spicy, eating too quickly, drinking alcohol among other things. But at times they start all of a sudden and we sometimes joke that it is a sign that somebody is missing us or thinking about us. Hiccups are basically caused by involuntary contraction of diaphragm a muscle that plays an important part in breathing and that separates your chest from your abdomen. According to mayoclinic, this involuntary contraction causes your vocal cords to close very briefly, which produces the sound of a hiccup. (See pics: Facing sudden hiccups? Here's what you can do)

Ever tried to stop hiccup and failed? It is believed that if you catch someone by surprise or get someone to scare you, hiccups could stop. People also offer you water when hiccups start. If none of this works, follow these effective home remedies by Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli that she shared on her Instagram page.

"Hiccups are natural and we as humans have less control over it. But it's true that it expands our diaphragm and can be uncomfortable for many. So, rather (than) relying on unnatural ways, try out these natural ways of stopping them," Dr Kohli wrote.

HOME REMEDIES FOR HICCUPS

Here are easy ways of stopping hiccups without much effort:

- Take a glass of boiling water and mix a teaspoon of cardamom powder to it. After 15 minutes strain the water and drink it lukewarm.

- Take a teaspoon of sugar and eat it slowly.

- Take some black pepper powder and inhale it. Inhaling black pepper powder can make an individual sneeze. Sneezing can stop hiccups.

- Give 1 spoonful of sweetened curd to kids for instant relief.

- Take a small piece of fresh ginger and chew it slowly.

- Swallowing or gargling water can help stop hiccups.

- Surya namaskar and pranayama are two yoga exercises very helpful for relief from hiccups.

"Most cases of hiccups resolve themselves in a short time and rarely are a medical emergency. See an ayurvedic doctor if hiccups last more than 3 hours or if they disturb your eating or sleeping habits," concludes Dr Kohli.

