Evening brief: On finding foetus premature, Assam doctor stitches back woman during C-section, and all the latest news

Assam: Doctor stitches back woman during C-section as foetus was premature; patient critical

A six-month pregnant woman from Assam’s Karimganj district is battling for life after a senior doctor at a government hospital stitched her cut while performing a Caesarean section (C-section) operation to deliver the baby. Read more.

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Read more.

On INS Vikrant's commissioning, Rahul's veiled ‘many years of hard work’ message

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his party tweeted pointed jabs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday, hours after the PM commissioned INS Vikrant - the first made-in-India aircraft carrier - into the Navy. Read more.

Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. Read more.

Nasa Webb’s first image of a planet outside of our solar system goes viral

Astronomers have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope for the first time to capture a direct image of a planet which is outside our solar system. Read more.

No Jason Roy as England announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022; Mark Wood, Chris Woakes included

England's star opener Jason Roy has been left out as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. Read more.

When Sadhana was hesitant to try Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe, later became famous for it

RK Nayyar, late director and husband of late actor Sadhana, had once recalled her reaction to her Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe, the famous ‘Sadhana cut’. Read more.

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor step out of airport in style

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. Read more.

