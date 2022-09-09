Evening brief: BJP, Congress spar over cost of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP's ‘Bharat, dekho’ dig at Rahul Gandhi over his t-shirt; Congress hits back

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, who is on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, over the cost of his t-shirt. Read more

UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar. Read more

What happens to Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs now

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II's royal canines will be rehomed after their "lord and master's" death, media reports on Friday said. Read more

Premier League postpones next round's matches as 'mark of respect' following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has postponed all of its matches this weekend (including the Monday evening's game) as a mark of respect towards Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. Read more

Harry Styles honours Queen Elizabeth II during concert: 'Really sad news from my homeland today...'

Singer-actor Harry Styles honoured late Queen Elizabeth II by paying her a tribute during his concert in New York's Madison Square Garden. Speaking to the audience, on Thursday, Harry said, “From my homeland came some really sad news today. Read more

48-year-old student’s reaction to using microscope for the first time is heartening. Watch

A video of a 48-year-old using a microscope for the first time was recently posted online. The heartening video shows how the woman gets teary-eyed while using the device. Watch here

