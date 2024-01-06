Evening brief: BJP on Ajmal's ‘Muslims stay indoors’ remark; ED raids 9 offices in RFL case, and all latest news

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday criticised All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal for purportedly urging Muslims to remain indoors from January 20 to 26. “BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has been invited for the 'consecration' ceremony of Ram temple and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal, Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respect all religions,” Singh told ANI. Ajmal reportedly asked Muslims to refrain from travelling via trains and to stay home from January 20 to 26 due to the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya during that timeframe. Dig deeper Union minister Giriraj Singh(File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening conducted searches at nine locations, which included the corporate headquarters of Religare Finvest Limited and RHC Holdings. This action is part of their investigation into alleged money laundering, involving the illegal transfer of over Rs. 2,000 crores from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Individuals familiar with the matter revealed these details on Saturday. The searches reportedly extended into the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the recovery of several potentially incriminating documents and the identification of substantial "proceeds of crime." Dig deeper

Bangladesh’s main opposition party started a 48-hour general strike ahead of country's general election. Voting would start Sunday and last for eight hours across the country in over 42,000 ballot stations as ballot boxes have been sent over in preparation for the vote, the election commission said. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, are boycotting the election. Ailing Khaleda Zia is currently under house arrest. Dig deeper

As the 81st Golden Globe Awards approach, excitement mounts to witness the winners across various categories. Taking place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, this star-studded event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner, and Glenn Weiss, promises a glamorous celebration of excellence in film and television. Beyond the accolades, the global event sparks anticipation for a dazzling display of fashion on the red carpet, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the stylish ensembles that their beloved celebrities will showcase. Dig deeper

The BCCI senior men's selection committee led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday, announced a 13-member India A squad for the red-ball home series against England Lions. The tour will begin with a two-day warm-up game, starting on January 12 and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Ahmedabad. The first four-day match, commencing on January 17 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. “The Men’s Selection Committee named a 13-member India ‘A’ squad for a 2-day warm-up fixture & the first multi-day match against England Lions. India ‘A’ will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour,” BCCI said in a release. Dig deeper

