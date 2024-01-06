BJP slams Badruddin Ajmal's Muslims 'stay indoors' remark on Ayodhya, says it respects all religions

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday hit out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks allegedly asking Muslims to stay at home between January 20 and 26. Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh(ANI)

“BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has been invited for the 'consecration' ceremony of Ram temple and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal, Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respect all religions,” Singh told ANI.



According to an India Today report, Ajmal is said to have asked Muslims to stay at home between January 20 and 26 and also avoid travelling in trains amid the Ram temple consecration ceremony that will be held in Ayodhya in that period.

'BJP is an enemy of our religion," AIUDF chief was quoted by the website as saying.

The Ram temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Several VVIP guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and celebrities will attend the grand event.



PM Modi had visited Ayodhya wherein he inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the revamped railway station.

“Our government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, with the whole world. In this series, along with declaring the airport here as an international airport, the proposal to name it 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham' has been approved,” the prime minister had posted on social platform X on Friday.



According to an ANI report, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced plans to live stream the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple on the booth level across the country. The BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the event at the booth level.

This initiative aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration ceremony.