Former Babri litigant gets invite for Pran Pratishtha, says Ayodhya will remain land of harmony

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Iqbal Ansari received invitation for consecration ceremony of Ram temple. (Sourced)

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad delegation led by Ganga Singh handed over the invitation to Iqbal Ansari at his residence in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path.

“I am happy that the idol of Shri Ram is going to be installed. Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim harmony and it will always remain intact. The Supreme Court gave a verdict and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere. People of Ayodhya are happy. I am happy too,” said Ansari, who had also received the invitation to attend the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

Iqbal Ansari was in the news when he showered flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy during a roadshow in Ayodhya on December 30.

“My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day,” Ansari’s daughter Shama Parveen said.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town for Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.