Golden Globe Awards 2024: From Deepika to Priyanka Chopra, a look back at stunning Golden Globes looks by Indian celebs

As the 81st Golden Globe Awards approach, excitement mounts to witness the winners across various categories. Taking place on January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, this star-studded event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner, and Glenn Weiss, promises a glamorous celebration of excellence in film and television. Beyond the accolades, the global event sparks anticipation for a dazzling display of fashion on the red carpet, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the stylish ensembles that their beloved celebrities will showcase. Golden Globe Awards 2024: Indian celebs who dominated the red-carpet in style(Instagram)

However, while we wait for the awards ceremony to begin, let's take a trip down memory lane and have a look at the Indian celebrities who have attended the Golden Globe Awards in the past and made their mark on the global stage with their exquisite outfits and glamorous looks. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, scroll down to check out the full list. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: From dazzling debut to pretty pink affair, Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globe red-carpet evolution )

Indian celebrities at Golden Globe Awards

Deepika Padukone at Golden Globe Awards 2017 afterparty

Deepika Padukone attended the Golden Globes after party 2017 in a stunning yellow gown.(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is a style icon and when it comes to the red carpet, she certainly knows how to slay the fashion game. The actor dazzled us with her exquisite ensemble while attending the Golden Globes 2017. Playing the role of muse for fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Deepika chose the yellow satin gown with a one-shoulder wrap and flowing skirt as it accentuated her curves and hugged her figure perfectly. She added a subtle pair of pearl encrusted silver earrings to complete her ensemble. For a more diva-esque touch, the actress wore her hair in wavy curls with a side part. With the help of makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Deepika looked sultry with smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascaraed lashes, groomed eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globe fashion journey

Priyanka Chopra attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2017 and with her husband Nick Jonas in 2020.(Instagram )

One can't talk about global awards and not mention Priyanka Chopra, India's international red carpet chameleon. The gorgeous diva made her debut on the Golden Globe red carpet in 2017, wearing an eye-catching golden outfit that oozed glamour. Her gown was straight from the shelves of luxury designer Ralph Lauren Couture. The actress chose a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, floor-length sleeves and a figure-hugging sequined dress. Her glam make-up included a sculpted face, champagne lipstick with a burnt finish, soft smoky eyebrows, mascara on the lashes and glowing blushed skin. She completed the outfit with a diamond necklace and loose hair in a centre part.

Her second appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2020 was with her handsome husband Nick Jonas. The actress chose a pretty pink off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging design and ruffled embellishments along the torso. The long train added a touch of drama to the look. She completed her head-turning look with a luxurious diamond necklace, glamorous make-up and her luxurious tresses styled in soft curls and left open at the side.

Neena Gupta at Golden Globe Awards after-party in 2019

Actor Neena Gupta made a statement with her exceptional choice of outfit while attending the 2019 Golden Globe Awards after-party in California, US. The veteran actress opted for a stunning saree, which combined both modern style and Indian customs, instead of the widely favoured evening gown. Her six yards came from the clothing line of her late friend Wendell Rodricks and the renowned designer.

The monochromatic chiffon outfit was elegantly draped in the traditional way with the pallu hanging from the shoulder, along with a full-sleeved blouse with glittering embellishments, a sheer overlay, a fitted silhouette and a round neckline. The accessories were completed with a pastel coloured stole, open hair, silver purse, traditional earrings and a red bindi adorning her forehead. She truely looked like an elegant princess straight out of a Disney movie.

Manasvi Mamgai at Golden Globe Awards 2019

Manasvi Mamgai's debut at the Golden Globe Awards 2019. (Instagram)

Next on the list, we have Miss India 2010 Manasvi Mamgai who made her debut at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, for which she chose a blush pink embroidered saree. The pallu and borders of her blush pink net drape are embellished with exquisite floral embroidery and sequins. Her ethnic style was completed with a matching blush pink blouse with spaghetti straps, square neckline, cropped midriff and backless design. The look was completed with side-parted, open, wavy locks, a matching minaudière, bracelets, delicate earrings, high heels and soft lilac lips. The stylish diva made a stunning fashion statement on the red carpet as her breathtaking appearance showcased the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making her look the ultimate showstopper.