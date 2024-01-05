Golden Globe Awards 2024: From dazzling debut to pretty pink affair, Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globe red-carpet evolution

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner, and the anticipation is building to see who will win in each category. The ceremony is scheduled for January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, the event promises to be a star-studded celebration of excellence in the world of film and television. However, when it comes to a global event, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, and fashionistas have been on the edge of their seats to see what their favourite celebrities will be wearing on the red carpet this year. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra at 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP hangs out with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell; stuns in a thigh-slit dress: Watch ) Golden Globe Awards 2024: Looking back at Priyanka Chopra's red-carpet moments

Priyanka Chopra stands out as India's international red carpet chameleon, a statement backed up by her impressive track record. Having graced some of the world's most prominent events, including the Oscars, Cannes and the Grammys, Priyanka made her debut at the Global Globe Awards in 2017. As we gear up for the 2024 awards season, now is the ideal time to reflect on her red-carpet journey and revisit her memorable looks from this prestigious event.

Priyanka Chopra's red-carpet looks from Golden Globe Awards

Priyanka's golden debut look in 2017

Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globe Awards 2017.

At the 2017 Golden Globes Awards, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a gown designed by Ralph Lauren Couture. The actress opted for a figure-hugging sequined dress with floor-length sleeves, a plunging neckline and a floor-grazing length. Her glam make-up look features a contoured face, burnt dark cranberry lipstick, soft smoky champagne eye make-up, accentuated feathery brows, mascara on the lashes and glowing blushed skin.

Priyanka's chestnut hair was styled in loose, bohemian waves with a centre part that complemented the plunging neckline of her outfit. Priyanka finished off her look with Brian Atwood high heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including a striking diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her look, which combined grace and style to perfection, surely made lasting impression among her fans.

2. Priyanka's Barbie pink look with Nick Jonas in 2020

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Golden Globe Awards 2020.(Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attended their second Golden Globes together. The couple attended the 2020 ceremony two years after tying the knot and looked so good that they were listed among the best-dressed guests. The actress chose a pretty pink off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging design and ruffled embellishments along the torso. The long train added a touch of drama to the look.

The star accessorised with a pair of stud earrings and a statement diamond necklace by Bulgari, which accentuated her collarbone in the off-the-shoulder number. With the focus on her dress, the star complemented her outfit with red lips, thick eyeliner, mascaraed lashes and side-swept wavy hair. Her handsome husband Nick Jonas looked dashing in a black three-piece suit and shiny black shoes. Together, the celebrity duo served up a couple fashion goals.