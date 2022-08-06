Evening brief: Chhattisgarh villagers claim 61 died of mysterious illness in 3 years, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chhattisgarh villagers raise alarm over 61 deaths due to unknown ailment in 3 years

The Chhattisgarh health department has swung into action after residents of a remote village in Bastar’s Sukma district claimed that 61 people had died there in the last three years due to an unknown illness. The administration, however, said that there was no single reason behind the reported deaths in the village. Read more

1.5 lakh rakhis, handmade by school kids for India's soldiers, handed to Rajnath

Ahead of the festival of Rakshabandhan, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh met students of various schools who brought him rakhi, made by them, to hand them over to the soldiers relentlessly guarding India's borders. Read more

Uttarakhand: School boy run over by canter truck en route to ‘Tiranga yatra’

In a tragic development, an 11-year-old boy who was heading to participate in a ‘Tiranga yatra’ organised at a government inter-college died after getting hit by a truck on the Pithoragarh-Lohagarh national highway in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Saturday morning, the police said. Read more

Ukraine says it disconnected generator at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine’s nuclear power authority said it disconnected a generator at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant from the electrical grid after the facility’s grounds came under Russian shelling. Read more

Loved Hina Khan's printed mini dress in the unseen pics from dreamy European holiday? It costs R 7k

Europe became the favourite destination of many celebrities this summer as they jetted off to the scenic continent for a break from their busy schedules. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Pooja Hegde, many stars vacationed in Europe. Read more

Dhanush officially announces Avik San's return in The Gray Man sequel. Watch video

Dhanush confirmed on Saturday that he will be back as assassin Avik San aka The Lone Wolf in the sequel to Netflix hit The Gray Man. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action spectacle, which premiered on Netflix on July 22. Read more

Priyanka Goswami wins silver in women’s 10000m race walk final, clinches India's third track and field medal at CWG 2022

Priyanka Goswami brought India its 27th medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 when she won an elusive silver in the women's 10,000m race walk on Saturday. Read more

IFS officer’s beautiful workplace may make you jealous. Watch why

What does the word workplace makes you think of? For most, it will be a space between four walls. However, there are also those jobs where the workplace is nestled amid the beauty of nature. Just like this video shared by an IFS officer shows. Read more

