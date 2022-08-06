IFS officer’s beautiful workplace may make you jealous. Watch why

What does the word workplace makes you think of? For most, it will be a space between four walls. However, there are also those jobs where the workplace is nestled amid the beauty of nature. Just like this video shared by an IFS officer shows.

Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his personal Twitter handle. He just wrote one word while sharing the short video. It reads, “Workplace.” The wonderful video shows mountains peeking from behind the curtains of clouds. It is also the contrast of the green trees against a blue sky which makes the clip even more incredible to watch.

Take a look at the video that may make you jealous:

The video is posted on Twitter on August 6. Since being tweeted, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. A few also took the opportunity to share images and videos of their workplaces which are equally scenic.

“Mine workplace,” posted a Twitter user while sharing this amazing picture:

Mine work place pic.twitter.com/wbphamKA0L — Durga Kant Tiwari (@durgakant1991) August 6, 2022

“Sir, you top my list of ‘People to Envy’,” commented a Twitter user. “Not just workplace. It's a paradise. You so lucky,” posted another. “This is beautiful,” expressed a third. “Heaven,” wrote a fourth.